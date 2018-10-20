Sushmita Sen dancing with Daughters during Durga Pooja is Winning Hearts: Watch

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Oct 20, 2018, 08:58 am IST
The bold and majestic Bengali beauty Sushmita Sen is a die-hard Durga Puja fan. Every year she participates in the Puja and makes appearances in highly decorated pandals. And this time Sushmita Sen danced with her daughters and everyone got awestruck.

Sushmita Sen has not been seen on big screen for quite some time now but this time her lovely daughters were also seen matching steps with their mother.

Sushmita Sen celebrated Durga Puja with daughters Renee and Alisah in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sushmita looked absolutely stunning in a beige saree. Renee and Alisah were also traditionally dressed for the occasion. Sushmita Sen shared the video of the traditional Dhunuchi dance with Renee and Alisah, holding an incandescent earthen pot stacked with coconut husk and camphor.

