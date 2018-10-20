Woman blocked at Sabarimala Suspecting age below 50, Creates Chaos

A massive protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa broke out near the Sabarimala Sannidhanam Saturday following rumours that a woman from Tamil Nadu below 50 years of age climbed the hills to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

The situation turned tense in the area, where section 144 was clamped, as devotees gathered in large numbers at ‘Valiya Nadapandhal’ to protest against the woman’s entry into the temple.

However, the tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. The woman carrying ‘irumudikkettu’ (holy bundle) climbed the 18 holy steps amid security cover to reach the temple and have ‘darshan’.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said there was no tension at Sannidhanam. “A woman came for darshan. Some news channels followed her…Then a crowd gathered…That was the only issue,” he said.

The collector also dismissed as “rumours” reports that some young women were planning to trek the hills to reach the shrine. “There were some rumours (spread) through social media. We verified them…There is no confirmed report (on young women visiting the shrine) so far,” Nooh said.