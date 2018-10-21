Actress Sruthi Hariharan accused popular actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment

Yet another name from the film fraternity has been caught in the MeToo movement. Actress Sruthi Hariharan shared her long post on social media about her experience of sexual harassment by popular actor Arjun Sarja who predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies.

Taking to Facebook, the actress shared her experience with the actor while shooting with him for a bilingual film. “I was shooting for a bilingual film which starred Arjun Sarja. A man whose movies I have grown up watching. I was excited avout the opportunity. The first few days seemed normal, I played his wife in the film and that day we were to do a romantic scene where we had to hug each other after a brief dialogue. During the rehearsal, we delivered our lines and Mr. Arjun hugs me. With no forewarning or permission, he runs his hands intimately up and down my back. He pulls me closer with my body taut against his and asks the director if we could use this idea of foreplay in the scene. I was aghast,” she shared.

“I am all for depicting realism in cinema, but this felt absolutely wrong. His intent seemed anything but professional. I hated that he did it and angry that I didn’t know what to say then,” Sruthi further wrote in her post.

The actress added that the incident had taken place in front of atleast 50 people on the set. “I wanted nothing but to stay away from him (Arjun) rather than be tolerant and put up with his lewd and complete unprofessional behavior,” she wrote.

#metoo #comingout against all odds. Inspite of the all the comments, backlash and misogyny that will follow, I share my experiences below cos this is about a larger change! Bring it on ! #Speakup men and women . It's time. pic.twitter.com/xzjA8EnGjR — sruthihariharan (@sruthihariharan) October 20, 2018

The actress mentioned that she decided to speak out now as she didn’t want Arjun doesn’t “cross the thin line between two actors” henceforth.

Sruthi who is a member of the Film Industry for Rights and Equity’s Internal Complaints Committee is trying to set an example. She said “I was scared to reveal names but I am not anymore. I feel liberated and more stronger now.”

Arjun Sarja has reportedly dismissed the allegations as “false”.