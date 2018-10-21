After the massive success of movie 96, Trisha’s Social media account get hacked

Trisha Krishnan’s Twitter account has been hacked! This news is confirmed by the actress herself via a tweet. Trisha wrote on her Twitter, “Think my account is hacked guys. .Pls dont respond to any messages from me from my inbox .”

Think my account is hacked guys. .Pls dont respond to any messages from me from my inbox . — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) October 20, 2018

Last year in the month of November, Trisha had also said that her Twitter account was by hacked. When she wrote on her twitter, “I’m a Tamilian and I support @peta @PetaIndia cruelty to animals no matter how old the traditions are is no justification. #BanJallikattu”. After her tweet, several angry tweets came out as response to Trisha’s tweet. Just few minutes later, she again tweeted, “Someone has hacked my account and the last tweet is not posted by me.”

Several netizens said that it was a drama and also questioned how come she recovered her Twitter account in 5 minutes?

Trisha tasted a massive success with the movie 96. Fans and other popular celebrities left her in praises social media for the astounding performance in that movie.

On the work side, Trisha will be next seen in Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta.