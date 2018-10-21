KeralaLatest News

Chintha Jerome and MLA Swaraj Faces Strong Criticism Within the Party

Oct 21, 2018, 03:58 pm IST
Kollam: Trippunithura MLA Swaraj and State Youth Commission President Chintha Jerome faced some strong criticism from members of DYFI in the District Meeting of DYFI. The criticism raised against Chintha was that ever since she took over as the president of Youth Commission, she has been behaving in a selfish manner. Neither party nor DYFI has had any benefit from her actions. Members demanded that someone who can be useful to the party should be assigned that position.

MLA Swaraj’s close relation with media that keeps an anti-Marxist agenda is what worked against him. It was told that his attitude is dangerous for the party. The committee held in Chathannur in Kollam district will end on Sunday.

