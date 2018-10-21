Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Kills 3 Terrorists

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were on Monday killed in an encounter between militants and jawans in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Further, two soldiers were also injured during the exchange of fire. The encounter which started yesterday has now concluded.

Reports said that the terrorists were hiding inside a house. Police Chief Dilbag Singh told ANI, “The encounter concluded just now and I have been told that three terrorists were neutralised in it. The operation is being wound up. Their identity is yet to be ascertained.”

In an earlier incident, on October 19, the security forces gunned down three terrorists during an encounter in Baramulla’s Boniyar in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces seized four AK-47 rifles and four Haversacks from the slain militants. The Army Thursday foiled the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, a defence spokesman said.

In yet another incident, two security personnel were injured as terrorists attacked a police party in Baramulla’s Pattan. The incident came a few hours after three terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in the state.