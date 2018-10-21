He tried to put his hand in my pants…. Actress Huma Qureshi’s brother reveals his MeToo story

Huma Qureshi’s brother and Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem recently opened up about his story. The actor told how he was sexually approached by a man.

The actor without taking any names spoke about how a man tried to put his hands inside his pants and how he managed to get out of the situation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saqib said “I don’t want to take names, but when I started out as an actor- I was only 21 years old- there was a man who tried to assault me. He tried to put his hand in my pants.” He further added that he reacted in a way that he did not because of that person’s sexuality but his actions.

He said, that person has many gay friends in the industry and they are his wonderful friends.“When it happened with me, I whacked the guy and I told him to mind his own f***ing business and I left. I was 21, and of course, it scarred me, but I moved on. I’m sure that everyone’s different and an incident such as this must affect different people differently,” added the actor. “These stories are heartbreaking and sexual offenders are horrible people.”