INA veteran gifts force’s cap to PM Narendra Modi

Lalti Ram presented the cap to PM Modi before he hoisted the national tricolour at the Red Fort in new Delhi.

Oct 21, 2018, 03:28 pm IST
Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram presented a cap of the pre-Independence force to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the ‘Azad Hind Sarkar’ by freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot ‘divide and rule’. Even after so many years, those dreams remain unfulfilled,” PM Modi said.

