Manchu Lakshmi And Tapsee Attack Lady Journalist for Greeting Dileep & Kavya

Popular South Indian journalist who covers entertainment news, Sridevi Sreedhar, came under fire from actresses Manchu Lakshmi, Tapsee Pannu, and Raai Laxmi for a post on Malayalam actor Dileep whom she addressed as lovely congratulating him for the birth of a baby girl.

One of lovely couple #Dileep and #Kavya blessed with a baby girl Congrats ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/OGXxkLwGJi — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 19, 2018

This is totally unacceptable! I m with u on this Lakshmi ?? I have known her For long as a journalist for a lot of false reasons after this tweet shows wat a woman she is ??! Not done. #sridevisreedhar https://t.co/qzZW9cV7Dv — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) October 20, 2018

Taapsee and Lakshmi Manchu found offence in the way the journo called the couple ‘lovely’ when Dileep is still in the criminal records for devising and executing a heinous plan for kidnapping and molesting an actress.

Manchu Lakshmi said that she couldn’t believe Sridevi Sreedhar tagged Dileep as lovely in her post. Tapsee and Raai Laxmi expressed a similar opinion. But Sridevi Sreedhar said that she just covered the news as he is a celebrity.

And please convey my wish to your friend for the baby GIRL and he should promise his DAUGHTER that he will never let any man do what he did to another woman. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 20, 2018

As a person reporting entertainment news in south Indian film industry , its part of my job as both the people mentioned here are top artists in Malayalam. I have nothing personal/ or is supporting anyone. If anyone wish to say something they can directly do it, ¬ thru me! — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 20, 2018



