Manchu Lakshmi And Tapsee Attack Lady Journalist for Greeting Dileep & Kavya

Oct 21, 2018, 07:24 am IST
Popular South Indian journalist who covers entertainment news, Sridevi Sreedhar, came under fire from actresses Manchu Lakshmi, Tapsee Pannu, and Raai Laxmi for a post on Malayalam actor Dileep whom she addressed as lovely congratulating him for the birth of a baby girl.

Taapsee and Lakshmi Manchu found offence in the way the journo called the couple ‘lovely’ when Dileep is still in the criminal records for devising and executing a heinous plan for kidnapping and molesting an actress.

Manchu Lakshmi said that she couldn’t believe Sridevi Sreedhar tagged Dileep as lovely in her post. Tapsee and Raai Laxmi expressed a similar opinion. But Sridevi Sreedhar said that she just covered the news as he is a celebrity.


