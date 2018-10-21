Latest Newscelebrities

Veteran actor Vizag Prasad passed away

Veteran Telugu actor Vizag Prasad passes away at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children.

He played numerous supporting roles in movies like Nuvvu Nenu, Jai Chiranjeevi and Bhadra. He was last seen in 2017 film Idhi Maa Prema Katha.

Apart from Telugu cinema, he also appeared in a few Tamil films. He worked in around 175 movies in a career spanning more than three decades. His real name was Korlam Parvathi Varaprasada Rao. He made a brief appearance in Rajinikanth’s Sivaji. Before films, he had been working in theatre. In 1985 he got his first break with Babai Abbai.

