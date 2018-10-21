You Won’t be Able to Take your Eyes Off this 19 Year Old Girl. Check Out Her Pics

If you have the talent, you can grab all the spotlight you want and that’s the power social media gives you. Mira Patel, a 19-year-old aspiring model and makeup artist is someone who has used Instagram to great effect to make herself an eye candy. She is also currently a student at Wake Tech Community College studying to become a Registered Nurse.

“Since I was little, I loved wearing makeup, getting dressed up, and going out onto the streets of my little society in Gujarat, India, thinking that those streets were my runaway. I would pose in front of mirrors all day and just practice posing, dancing to every song that played on the radio in my living room, and just being a sassy little five-year-old. I would dream of being a famous model and I had my talent of doing makeup”, says Mira Patel.

