Actor and Son of Harisree Ashokan Arjun gets engaged: See Pics

Oct 22, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Arjun Ashokan, son of actor Harisree Ashokan, got engaged to Nikhita on Sunday at Kochi. Nikita, who is working at Info Park.

The pictures of the ceremony have gone viral. The marriage will be held on December 2 in Ernakulam.

Arjun appeared on the big screen with a small role in 2012 Malayalam movie ‘Orkut Oru Ormakootu.’

Recently, Arjun has performed a negative role in ‘Varathan’, directed by Amal Neerad. He has also acted as Asif Ali’s friend in ‘Mandharam’. His other movies include B Tech, Parava and To Let Ambadi Talkies.

