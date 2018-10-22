Latest NewsIndia

Assembly Polls 2018 : BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to campaign for Congress in four states

Oct 22, 2018, 08:45 pm IST
Former Union Finance Minister and rebel BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday declared that he would campaign for Congress candidates in the coming Assembly elections in four states.

Sinha reached Nagpur on way to Amravati to attend a programme and was speaking to media persons. He said if Congress invites him for defeating BJP in the Assembly elections being held four states then he was ready to accept the invitation. Criticising the policies of Central Government, the sulking BJP leader targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again , As Reported By Nagpur Today.

According to the Newspaper,?In the past four years, nothing has been done for people. In his every speech, Modi criticises Nehru-Gandhi family. The protocol of not delivering political speeches in government functions is not being followed.

