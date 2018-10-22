In a Historic Move, CBI arrests its Second in Command

In a historic move, the CBI has booked its second in command, Rakesh Asthana, on the allegations of receiving bribe from an accused probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi — a charge levelled by the officer on CBI Director Alok Verma in his complaint to the Cabinet Secretary two months ago.

The CBI registered the case — FIR RC 13(A) of 2018 — against CBI Special Director Asthana on October 15 on the basis of a complaint from Satish Sana of Hyderabad, facing probe in the 2017 case allegedly involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, alleging the officer had allegedly helped him to get a clean chit. The CBI has also arrested Manoj Prasad, believed to be a middleman, when he returned from Dubai on October 16.

The agency has, however, maintained a silence on the issue. It is alleged by Mr Sana that Prasad and his brother Somesh had taken money to arrange clean chit to him. The team is also probing the Qureshi case.