Father who is a Witness in the Rape case against Bishop Franco Found Dead

In a major twist to the Kerala rape case, Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a key witness in the rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was found dead in Punjab’s Jalandhar, news agency ANI reported on Monday. However, the exact cause of his death is unknown. According to media reports, Father Kuriakose’s family suspects a foul play in his death.

DSP Dasuya, AR Sharma, said, “He used to live at St. Paul’s Church in Dasuya. He was found dead there. He was 62. The matter will be investigated. I have been informed that no injuries have been found.”

Reportedly, his family members said that they had received a call from Father Michael Annikuzhikatil in Jalandhar informing about his death. The family received a call on Monday and they were informed that Kuriakose had died on Friday night. The family is currently in Kerala and last spoke to Kuriakose about two weeks ago.