Five-year-old Pakistan boy imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s action : Watch Video

In a recent video going viral on social media, a 5-year-old kid from Pakistan could be trying to copy his style.

Oct 22, 2018, 06:15 pm IST
Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action has become famous across the world, with cricket enthusiasts trying to copy it. In a recent video going viral on social media, a 5-year-old kid from Pakistan could be trying to copy his style.

Bumrah, upon realizing that his bowling action is being copied, remembered his younger days, when he used to do the same. Replying to the video, he posted a message on Twitter which read,

Ever since making his debut in 2016, Bumrah hasn’t looked back, and achieved everything across all the formats. In 41 ODIs, he has already amassed 72 wickets, while in 35 T20Is, he has 43 wickets. His fledging Test career, which started earlier this year, has seen him pick 28 wickets in six matches.

 

