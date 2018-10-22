India and China sign agreement on security cooperation

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday co-chaired the first India-China High-Level meeting on Bilateral Security Cooperation with State Councilor and Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Kezhi in Delhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, and welcomed increased cooperation between India and China in the area of security cooperation.

An Agreement on Security Cooperation between the Ministry of Home Affairs of India and the Ministry of Public Security of China was also signed by the two ministers. The Agreement will further strengthen and consolidate discussions and cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, organized crimes, drug control and other such relevant areas.

Zhao Kezhi is on a bilateral visit to India from October 21 – 25 during which he will also visit Mumbai.