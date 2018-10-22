K Muraleedharan to Approach Court Against I.G Who Allowed Young Women to Disguise in Police Uniform

K Muraleedharan, President of the Campaign Department of Congress, said that he will approach court against I.G who let young women wear the police uniform in Sabarimala. He said IG misused police uniform.

Kerala police in Sabarimala had given uniform for Rehana Fathima and Kavitha, a reporter from Andhra, so that they have a better chance of entering Sabarimala temple unharmed. This had created quite some protest against IG, but I.G Sreejith continued to deny the charges saying that they have not given the uniform and that providing them with helmet and shield is not any violation.

“These women had asked for protection, the protective shield and helmet was given to ensure their safety. It is the responsibility of the police to make sure they reach home safe and also to take women into Sannidhanam, if they want it”, said Sreejith.

Earlier BJP Leader K Surendran also had accused I.G Sreejith of violating police act. “On what basis was the dress and gear of police given to those women”, he had asked.