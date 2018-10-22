CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Mammootty to Play the Role of Kattalan Porinju

Oct 22, 2018, 09:36 am IST
Less than a minute
Kattalan-porinju

Mammootty is getting awaiting several much-hyped movies, but he has signed another in the meantime, which is reported to be titled, Kattalan Porinju.

Tom Emmmatty, the director of Oru Mexican Aparatha, will be directing the film. Not much has been revealed about the movie, but apparently, Mammootty liked the subject and so said a yes. The film is also said to be a social satire, based in Thrissur town, though the title suggests something else. It will be set in an earlier, around the 1980s.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 9, 2018, 10:40 pm IST

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch : Price and Specs

May 24, 2018, 11:52 pm IST

This Woman Makes Crazy WereWolf Babies. You Won’t Believe It !

Lenovo-Launched-K5-Note-In-India
Jun 8, 2018, 03:38 pm IST

Lenovo Launched K5 Note In India: See Pics and Specs

Nov 29, 2017, 11:15 am IST

Indian woman raped by the family for eloping!!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close