Mammootty to Play the Role of Kattalan Porinju

Mammootty is getting awaiting several much-hyped movies, but he has signed another in the meantime, which is reported to be titled, Kattalan Porinju.

Tom Emmmatty, the director of Oru Mexican Aparatha, will be directing the film. Not much has been revealed about the movie, but apparently, Mammootty liked the subject and so said a yes. The film is also said to be a social satire, based in Thrissur town, though the title suggests something else. It will be set in an earlier, around the 1980s.