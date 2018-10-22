Monalisa raising the temperature with black bikini avatar: See Pics

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Being an avid social media user, she sways her fans every now and then with her astonishing clicks. More than 1.2 people on Instagram are following her for the heart-hacking photos and videos of her. This is not the first time that Antara has taken the internet by storm with her moves, the diva has always been hogging headlines for her latke and jhatke.

Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on October 22, Monday, to share her latest jaw-dropping photos. In the photo, the heartthrob can be striking a sensuous pose as she flaunts her bikini body. Donning a black bikini, Monalisa can be seen relaxing alongside a swimming pool.

Take a look at the picture below: