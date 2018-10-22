Oppo R15x is Official. Here is All you Need to Know

After rumours, OPPO has officially announced the R15x in China. It has similar specifications as the recently-announced K1. The Oppo R15x comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style notch, a vertical dual rear camera setup. The Oppo R15x specifications include Snapdragon 660 SoC, 25 MP selfie camera, and a 16MP, along with 2MP rear camera combination.

While the SoC branding has not been mentioned in the Opposhop listing, certain reports claim that the Oppo R15x is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The snapper is 25 MP with over 800 detection scenes and AI features. The main setup is not listed on the website, but if the K1 formula is preserved we are looking at a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with a secondary 2 MP for depth-sensing. The phone runs Color OS 5.2, based on Android Oreo. The battery capacity is yet to be revealed.

Oppo R15x price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the sole 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and is up for pre-orders on Opposhop. The phone will be released on November 1 and will be sold in Nebula and Ice Blue colour variants. According to the listing, pre-ordering customers will be entitled to a free M11 Bluetooth speaker.