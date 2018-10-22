Latest Newscelebrities

Parvathy wants to work in only big budgeted films says, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Oct 22, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, director of S Durga had taken to social media to question the actress Parvathy who had made the allegations on the filmmakers that she is not getting offers post she joined WCC in a recent media interaction.

Reacting to this Sanal Kumar Sasidharan asked Parvathy why she has not responded for his offer. He posted saying that he had called and texted Parvathy to discuss a subject with her but the actress had not responded to his call and message.

He asked that if Parvathy wants to work in only big budgeted films and not with the independent filmmakers then the statement made by her is not true.

