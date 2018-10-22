Ranveer Singh’s Alleged Love Affairs Before Deepika Padukone

Bollywood relationships, breakup and marriages are common nowadays.

There so many favourite B’town couples who look absolutely perfect together and share a good chemistry. As we all knew that Deepika and Ranveer is the most beautiful couple of Bollywood.

The waiting is over and yesterday the duo officially confirmed and announced that they are getting married soon.

Well, apart from this, the actor has had a colourful history as far as his love life is concerned. Ranveer Singh is linked-up with almost all of his co-stars right from Sonakshi Sinha to Anushka Sharma.

Take a look at the love affairs of Ranveer Singh:

Ahana Deol

If reports are to be believed, the first ever romantic involvement of Ranveer Singh from the industry was with veteran celeb couple, Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter, Ahana Deol. It was reported that during college days, Ranveer dated Esha Deol’s sister Ahana for a short while. But later on, Ahana allegedly left him for another celeb, Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh shared an amazing and sizzling chemistry on-screen. But soon this on-screen love happened in real-life too, and as per the reports, Anushka and Ranveer fell for each other and started dating. However, their relationship did not last for long and they ended on a bitter note.

Sonakshi Sinha

Ranveer Singh also dated Sonakshi Sinha. Their relationship makes several headlines.

Parneeti Chopra

They share a very cordial and amazing relationship with each other. The two have shared screen space in two movies together, one is Kill Dil and the other one is, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Both Ranveer and Parineeti were seen teasing each other during media interactions.

Deepika Padukone

At last Ranveer found his true soulmate in his Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Franny, and Padmaavat co-star, Deepika Padukone.