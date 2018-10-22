Three Indian Soldiers Killed in Encounter: 2 Terrorist Dead

An Indian Army patrol team was ambushed by a group of heavily-armed intruders from Pakistan near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, killing three soldiers and seriously injuring a fourth.

The incident took place at about 1.45 pm. A senior army officer said the ambush appeared to have been carried out by Pakistan’s Border Action Team, or BAT, that had crossed into India.

“The intruders had come inside our territory and ambushed our patrol. Our soldiers immediately took positions and eliminated two BAT members,” the officer said.

BAT comprises regular Pakistani soldiers and terrorists to carry out cross-border operations in an effort to dominate the line of control and inflict losses on Indian army and paramilitary forces.

Pakistan army’s Special Services Group forms the core of BAT which has been involved in several incidents on the Indian side of the border, often supported by firing from Pakistan posts.

The three soldiers, residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have been identified by the army as Havildar Kaushal Kumar of Nowshera, Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh of Doda and Rifleman Rajat Kumar Basan of Pallanwala. The injured soldier is Rifleman Rakesh Kumar of Samba. His condition is said to be stable.