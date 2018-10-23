DCGI  issues notices to Amazon,other e-commerce sites for allegedly selling fake cosmetics

Country’s drug regulator DCGI has issued notices to Amazon and some other e-commerce web sites for allegedly selling “spurious, adulterated and unapproved” cosmetics, together with imported brands, and has warned them of penal actions.

The realize from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) follows raids by means of drug inspectors at quite a lot of locations around the country on October Five-6, throughout which they discovered that some indigenously manufactured cosmetics without legitimate production licence and having components imported without vital registration certificate had been being offered at the e-commerce platforms.

The regulation provides for penal actions starting from monetary fine to imprisonment for such lapses.

When contacted, an Amazon India spokesperson informed PTI the corporate takes strict action against dealers of “illegal or fake products” as and when such incidents are reported to it.

“Amazon.in is a third-party marketplace which allows dealers to list their products for sale to Indian customers. Sellers on Amazon.in personal their respective products and are responsible for product compliances, as may be appropriate.

“Amazon.in has an excessively top bar of shopper enjoy and does take strict action against dealers who are selling unlawful or faux products us, according to the due technique of regulation, as and when such incidents are reported to us,” the spokesperson mentioned.

According to a copy of the notice observed by means of PTI, the cosmetics being offered by means of those web sites included imported brands without legitimate paperwork and containing components in the “detrimental list” of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

Asking the corporations to answer its realize inside 10 days, the DGCI has warned them of penal action for “providing for sale, sale and distribution of spurious, adulterated cosmetics and cosmetics manufactured without legitimate licence in contravention of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.”

“In case, you fail to post the reply inside the stipulate duration, it will be presumed that you don’t have any answer to supply and appropriate action as deemed have compatibility will probably be initiated against you,” DCGI S Eswara Reddy mentioned in the realize.

Under the Drug and Cosmetics Act, it is obligatory to get a registration certificate for import of cosmetics into India, whilst all cosmetics manufactured in the country need to have a valid licence.