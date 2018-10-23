Manushi Chillar looks absolutely stunning in her new avatar: See Pics

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

She is currently judging the final round of Miss world China in Sanyachen, Hainan. Talking about the series of pictures, Manushi Chillar can be seen dressed in Garimon Roferos, a famous fashion designer’s off shoulder shiny black embroidered high slit gown, Manushi looks exquisite as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her look with black smoky kohled eyes and nude lipstick, her hairdo is simple yet oozes elegance with her sleek parted bun. The picture has already garnered 155,081 likes in a span of just three hours.

Manushi has captioned her picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram that a year ago she had left for China to represent India at the miss world pageant and today she is back where she was crowned to judge Miss world China. It brings out a lot of memories and she is thanking everyone who has been a part of her journey.