Salman Khan to Play ‘Cameo’ in Rumoured Girlfriend’s Debut Movie

Oct 23, 2018, 01:44 pm IST
There’s a reason why Salman Khan is every newcomer’s favourite godfather — he always stands by his “discoveries” and sends work their way. Not to forget, his name alone has salvaged many a doomed project.

Now, he’s all set to extend his generosity to his rumoured girlfriend, Romanian actress Iulia Vantur, who will soon make her Bollywood debut as the leading lady of Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala. It is learnt that a very special role is being written into the film just for the superstar.

A source reveals, “Salman is not only close to Iulia, he is also very fond of director Prem Soni, who directed him in Mr & Mrs Khanna. When Prem fell ill a few years ago, Salman offered him his support, and now that he’s directing a film with Iulia in the lead, it’s only natural that Salman should pitch in.”

