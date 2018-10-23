School Bus Accident: 20 children injured, one died

At least one child was killed while 20 other schoolchildren were injured after their bus collided with a truck in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Monday night, reported news agency ANI.

The accident took place late Monday night under Barun police station limits in Aurangabad when the children were returning from an education trip in Rajgir.

Informing about the accident, Aurangabad sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pradeep Kumar said that one child has died and the critically injured children have been referred to Jamui.

“One child has died. Those who were admitted here have been given first aid and the ones who were critical have been referred to Jamui. A team of doctors is looking after all of them,” Kumar told ANI.