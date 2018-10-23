Using ‘Crackers’ in Diwali: Supreme Court Verdict Today

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict today on a plea seeking a ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, which had reserved its verdict on August 28, will pronounce the judgement.

The top court, while considering a plea for the ban, had said that there’s a need to take into account all aspects, including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people residing in India.

The apex court had asked the Centre to suggest measures to be taken for curbing the pollution and what will be the effect of firecrackers on the public at large. It had asserted that Article 21 (right to life) of Constitution applies to both segments of people and it needs to maintain a balance while considering a country-wide ban on firecrackers.

Earlier the firecracker manufacturers told the apex court that use of firecrackers should not be completely banned and it should instead be regulated strictly. They have contended that the crackers are not the reason for the increase in air pollution and there are other factors, like wind and temperature, which contribute to it. They have said the firecracker manufacturers can be deprived of their right to do business based on statements which were not supported by facts.