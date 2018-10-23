Woman Expelled From Rented House For Going to Sabarimala Temple

Bindu Kankam Kalyani, from Kozhikode in Kerala, has been expelled from her rented house since her attempt to go Sabarimala. She was living in a rented house in Chevayoor. But when she came back after her failed attempt to enter Sabarimala, she was told that she cannot live in that house anymore. Bindu says the owner has said so since he is scared that his house might be attacked.

Bindu is an English teacher in Chevayoor higher secondary school. She said the school authorities have asked her to not to come to school till further instructions are given. Bindu is now living with her friend in an apartment. But because of the protest, she had to leave from there too.

It was on Monday that Bindu reached Sabarimala, but had to move following the protest.