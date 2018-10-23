“Young Women Who are True Ayyappa Devotees Will not Go Sabarimala”: Justice Kemal Pasha

Malappuram: Justice Kemal Pasha said that although the SC verdict allows young women aged between 10 and 50 to go Sabarimala, he doesn’t think that true Ayyappa devotees would go there during that time. He said he won’t give a review petition on this matter and those young women should have the sense to avoid a big issue by opting to not go Sabarimala during that period. The Muslim girl went to Sabarimala to destroy the communal harmony. Only women who are believers in Ayyappa should go to Sabarimala.