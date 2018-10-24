Alia Bhatt spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and his Family: See Pics

Actress Alia Bhatt almost confirmed her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor when she graced filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. Now, a bunch of pictures from New York is doing the rounds on social media in which the dimpled beauty can be seen posing with Ranbir and his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

This is the first time we have been all the stars together in one frame. Needless to say, they look like one happy family. Rishi is undergoing treatment of his illness in the city and is also enjoying a little down time with family. These pictures are a treat for all their fans.

Alia has always been vocal about Ranbir being her crush. Both the stars took everyone by surprise when they together attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Both the stars will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.