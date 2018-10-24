Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Zenfone Max M1 is Here. All You Need to Know

A week ago, Asus had introduced two new budget smartphones for the Indian market – Zenfone Lite L1 and the Zenfone Max M1. At the event, the devices were announced as Flipkart Exclusives that would appear during the Festive Dhamaka Days sale and the time has come.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 also has an introductory price tag of Rs. 5,999 for Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale. Price will most likely be hiked to the original Rs. 6,999 price tag after this sale. This phone will also be sold in Black and Gold colour variants.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 has an introductory price of Rs. 7,499 in India valid only during the festive period on Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale. After the sale period, the phone will get a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in Black and Gold colour options.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 was launched at a price of Rs 8,999. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Asus Zenfone Max M1 sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash support. The phone has a 5MP front-facing camera that comes with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. It offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 comes with less impressive specs – Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It has one 13 MP f/2.0 camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie shooter, both bringing along an LED flash. The battery is 3,000 mAh.