Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Stunned everyone in Red Gown

Designer label Jade by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali has completed a phenomenal decade in the industry and their 10th anniversary was celebrated in style. A fashion show by the designers saw high celebrity attendance but the cherry on the cake was the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez who played showstopper for the night.

The Bollywood star wore a striking red gown with embellished work and a plunging neckline. Complementing it was a gorgeous dark makeup look, dewy skin and glossy curls. If you’d like to try Jacqueline’s makeup look this season, follow these steps.