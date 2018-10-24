Latest NewsPolitics

CBI has now become BJP Bureau of Investigation, says Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress chief's remarks come amid the ongoing spat between two top officers of the agency.

Oct 24, 2018, 03:26 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday alleged that the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become the BJP’s policing agency.

“CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) – very unfortunate!” Banerjee tweeted.

The Narendra Modi government today asked CBI Director Alok Verma to go on leave as his rift with Special Director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations.

The Centre also directed Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao to “look after the duties and functions of the CBI Director”.

