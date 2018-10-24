NEWSFestivals & Events

Diwali 2018: IndiGo announces flight tickets from Rs 899

Oct 24, 2018, 09:32 pm IST
IndiGo on Wednesday announced flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 in a three-day sale. Aimed at the ongoing festival season, IndiGo’s “Diwali special sale” is open till October 26, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said it is offering 10 lakh seats under the Diwali sale. The three-day sale – applicable for travel between and November 8 this year and April 15 next year – comes amid high competition among carriers operating in the country’s civil aviation market.

“We are delighted to announce this three day festive sale across our network between October 24 to October 26…This three day special sale reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of providing all our customers with an on-time, courteous and hassle free experience at low fares,” said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo shared some of the routes and the fares offered under the scheme:

Sector Fare (INR) Sector Fare (INR)
Domestic Routes International Routes
Lucknow – Goa 2999 Delhi – Kuala Lumpur 7299
Amritsar – Guwahati 3099 Delhi – Phuket 7899
Hyderabad – Dehradun 2999 Bengaluru – Singapore 5299
Delhi – Bagdogra 2699 Kolkata – Singapore 7599
Bengaluru – Dehradun 4199 Bengaluru – Bangkok 6599
(Source: IndiGo)

