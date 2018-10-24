Famous Bigg Boss Contestant arrested with Illegal Drugs

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested from a hotel in Bekasur by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police, last night. He will be produced before the court today for further investigation.

It is being said that he was carrying 8 such tablets of 2.3 gram total. The Police has reportedly seized his two mobile phones and the entire confiscated amount summed up to Rs 2.2 lakh.

According to ANI, “Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Belapur* by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. #Maharashtra.”