Famous Singer dies during a Music Video Shoot on Aircraft

Oct 24, 2018, 11:27 am IST
In a shocking incident occurred with a Canadian rapper, who died during a music video shoot.  Jon James, the rapper was dead while performing a stunt on the airplane wing, which went wrong.

The 34-year-old rapper was shooting a video in Vernon, British Columbia on Saturday. As per the reports, he was walking on the wing of a Cessna as it was in flight.

According to his management team, Jon James McMurray walked too far out on the airplane’s wing due to which the balance of the small airplane got disturbed and it went downward spiral.

