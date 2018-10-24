Fans from China to fly down to India to watch Amir Khan’s new film

Superstar Aamir Khan has a huge fan base in China, courtesy the success of some of his recent films there.

Given the fact that movies in China release much later than the Indian release, Aamir Khan fans in China are all excited to come and watch the film right upon its first release.

Fans in China are fond of Aamir Khan movies so much so that this time they have decided to fly down to India and watch it as soon as it hits the theatres this Diwali. Over the years, Aamir Khan’s huge body of work has not only made him one of the world’s biggest superstar but also most recognized face globally.

amir’s last two films – Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017) – fared well at the Chinese box office and earned over Rs. 1,400 crore and Rs. 810 crore respectively. 2014’s PK too was a hit.

During an event in Kolkata some months ago, Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu declared that Aamir is one of the most-loved international stars in China. “Aamir Khan is very much loved, adored and respected in China,” IANS had quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, in an interview to NDTV earlier, Aamir had said, “Credit for my stardom in China goes to the movie fans in China. I didn’t have any strategy to make a market for myself in China. It happened organically, people started watching my films and started enjoying them so all the credit goes to the people of China.”

Thugs Of Hindostan is Aamir’s big Diwali release. The action film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.