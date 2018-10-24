He constantly knocked my hotel door at midnight… actress Sreedevika reveals #MeToo story to AMMA

Actress Sreedevika has written a letter to the President of AMMA regarding certain events that she faced during the early years of her career.

The actress has written that, while she was shooting for a film in 2006, someone constantly knocked her hotel door at midnight and when she called the receptionist to look at who was that, they confirmed saying that it was the film director. She further said that she had informed about the incident to her mother and when her mother complained about it to the co-actor the director had trimmed her dialogues and role in the film.

In their statement today, WCC has demanded AMMA’s response to this issue raised by Sreedevika as well.