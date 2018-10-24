Latest Newscelebrities

He constantly knocked my hotel door at midnight… actress Sreedevika reveals #MeToo story to AMMA

Oct 24, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Less than a minute

Actress Sreedevika has written a letter to the President of AMMA regarding certain events that she faced during the early years of her career.

The actress has written that, while she was shooting for a film in 2006, someone constantly knocked her hotel door at midnight and when she called the receptionist to look at who was that, they confirmed saying that it was the film director. She further said that she had informed about the incident to her mother and when her mother complained about it to the co-actor the director had trimmed her dialogues and role in the film.

In their statement today, WCC has demanded AMMA’s response to this issue raised by Sreedevika as well.

Tags

Related Articles

Celebrity-Kids
Jul 13, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

Troll Attacks on celebrity kids, Suhana Khan & Sara Tendulkar

Today
Apr 24, 2018, 10:41 pm IST

Karnataka Polls 2018 : India Today-Karvy opinion poll results out

Feb 15, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra seeks legal opinion on Nirav Modi contract

Sep 13, 2018, 07:16 pm IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Know the Different Types of Ganesha Idols

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close