Nick Jonas buys a luxury house worth $6.5 million for Priyanka Chopra: See Pics

Nick Jonas bought a $6.5 million worth mansion for his lady love Priyanka Chopra in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles which holds the pin code 90210. The lavish home contains 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms spread on a land area of 4,129 square feet. The mansion also features canyon views, floating guest wing and wood terrace that wraps around a swimming pool.
A report states that Jonas brought the pad before proposing to Chopra in June. The two got engaged in August and are expeceted to tie the knot in December this year.
