Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi Launches ‘Main Nahin Hum’ Portal for IT Professionals

The portal, which works on the theme 'Self4Society', will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes on one platform.

Oct 24, 2018, 07:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday interact with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals across India via video-conference, as he launches the ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and mobile application.

Modi will meet with key industry leaders and address a gathering consisting of IT professionals, and employees of IT and electronic manufacturing organisations from about 100 locations, a release said on Tuesday.

The portal, which works on the theme ‘Self4Society’, will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes on one platform.

“In doing so, the portal is expected to help catalyse greater collaboration towards the service of the weaker sections of society, especially by leveraging the benefits of technology. It is also expected to generate wider participation of interested people who are motivated to work for the benefit of society,” the statement added.

Tags

Related Articles

nurses strike
Jul 12, 2017, 08:23 am IST

Nurses to launch total strike from July 17

Dec 21, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

Security guard wounded in firing at Ohio hospital

Jan 4, 2018, 09:31 am IST

Norway slashes arms deal with UAE

e-cigerattes
Jul 25, 2017, 09:18 am IST

Government bans sale of e-cigarettes

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close