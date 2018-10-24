Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi to Address IT Professionals and will launch New Online Portal

Oct 24, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday interact with IT professionals at the town hall in Delhi on the occasion of the launch of “Main Nahin Hum” portal and app.

The portal, which works on the theme “Self4Society”, will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes and service to society on one platform.

The portal is expected to help catalyse greater collaboration towards the service of the weaker sections of society, especially by leveraging the benefits of technology. It is also expected to generate wider participation of interested people who are motivated to work for the benefit of society.

Prime Minister Modi will meet with key industry leaders and address a gathering consisting of IT professionals, and employees of IT and electronic manufacturing organisations in a town hall-style format.

IT and electronic manufacturing professionals from about 100 locations across India are expected to join the event via video conference.

