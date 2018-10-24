Police to take Strong Action Against the Protestors in Sabarimala

Kerala police is all set to take Stern action against all those who conducted protests and engaged in violence in Sabarimala and nearby places. Pathanamthitta state police have released the pictures of 210 people who are thought to have direct involvement in the violent activities occurred there.

Head of the police department in all districts has received these pictures. Clear instructions are given to capture everyone involved in it. Violating prohibitory order, destroying public property, attacking in groups are some of the charges pressed against these people.

It is reported that cases will be taken against those who stopped women from entering into Sannidhanam.