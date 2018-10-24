KeralaLatest News

Police to take Strong Action Against the Protestors in Sabarimala

Oct 24, 2018, 11:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala police is all set to take Stern action against all those who conducted protests and engaged in violence in Sabarimala and nearby places. Pathanamthitta state police have released the pictures of 210 people who are thought to have direct involvement in the violent activities occurred there.

Head of the police department in all districts has received these pictures. Clear instructions are given to capture everyone involved in it. Violating prohibitory order, destroying public property, attacking in groups are some of the charges pressed against these people.

It is reported that cases will be taken against those who stopped women from entering into Sannidhanam.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 9, 2017, 08:33 pm IST

Chinese space station to crash down soon, these countries are at risk

army operation in jammu and kashmir
Jun 23, 2018, 06:26 am IST

6 People, Including IS Chief Killed In Kashmir Valley: More Than 30 Injured

Jun 30, 2018, 04:35 pm IST

These are the Bollywood Actresses who Refused to do Lip-Lock with Emraan Hashmi

meera-rare
Mar 7, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

Rare pictures of Malayalam Cinema Beauty Meera Jasmine!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close