Rima Kalligal lashes out at Dulquer Salman for his comment on actress assault case

Oct 24, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Rima Kallingal who is one of the members of WCC has made some strong statements on the young actor Dulquer Salmaan. The actress in one of her recent interaction with the media has pointed out about Dulquer’s statement who had recently said that he doesn’t need to comment on the actress assault case and the allegations on actor Dileep as he is not a member of AMMA.

Rima pointing to this statement has said that they (WCC) have established the organization to stand by the victims and they can’t be like Dulquer who doesn’t want to take sides and stay away. We are fighting for the survival and no matter what we will stand by victims said the actress.

