Somebody tried to rape me…. Alia Bhatt’s mother reveals her #MeToo story

#MeToo movement is gaining momentum every minute.

After Tanushree Dutta, Vinita Nanda, Sona Mohapatra, Sandhya Mridul and others shared their #MeToo stories, Alia Bhatt’s mother and noted television and film actress, Soni Razdan has shared her #MeToo moment from the past.

In an interview with The Quint, Soni Razdan said that she has not faced sexual harassment, but was saved from being raped by somebody.

She was quoted as saying, “Like there was an incident that happened to me when I was on a film shoot and somebody tried to rape me, for example, that kind of thing. Luckily they didn’t succeed.”

Even after facing this horrific incident, Soni Razdan didn’t file any complaint against the harasser as she thought that it might affect his family.

Alia Bhatt’s mother said, “You know the only reason I never said anything at that time and it sounds really odd maybe but I realised if I would have opened my mouth then that person would have gone through a lot of problems. He had a family, small children. And at that time I said, ok, nothing really happened, I managed to control it but obviously I never spoke to that person again. I did not, not talk about it because of any shame or anything like that. I felt that I would be hurting his family, whom I knew.”

“But I don’t know, if today it would have happened, I don’t think I would have done the same thing. I wouldn’t have been that magnanimous, I would have complained about it I think,” Soni went on to say further.

Notably, Soni Razdan has also worked with actor Alok Nath, whose name has been listed in the alleged sexual predators in the industry.

When asked about his behaviour, the Raazi actress said, “I have seen him behave very very, I would say lecherously after he has been drunk. Even at one time, I wouldn’t say he made a pass at me but I didn’t like the way he was looking at me.”