These are the best 8GB Ram phones in India

OnePlus 6 was the first 8GB RAM Phone launched in India. Soon after the launch of OnePlus 6, many companies has come up with 8GB RAM phones that are not only great at performance but also takes you a level up when it comes to technology. The market is already flooded with 6GB RAM mobile phones and so here we bring you the latest of 8GB RAM smartphones that are worth every penny.

The purpose of having 8GB RAM phone is to enjoy hassle-free seamless multi-tasking performance without any lags. Not every phone delivers the same kind of performance as they commit while selling them

OnePlus 6

OnePlus brand definitely knows how to take up the technology notch a step further. OnePlus 6 is one of the most promising Android device that is equipped with 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor which offers fastest processing of the smartphone. This 8GB RAM phone is further equipped with 20MP+16MP primary dual camera with OIS and 16MP front facing camera that lets you take flawless pictures in one go. This smartphone has a display of 15.95 centimeters (6.28-inch) FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED 19:9 with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution which makes it fall under bezel-less smartphone category. Shop this 8GB RAM phone to experience the niche of technology.

OPPO Find X

Oppo Find X is another top-niche smartphone that is equipped with all the latest features and technology. This latest is powered with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM and Snapdragon 845 Octa Core 2.649 GHz Processor. The sliding pop-up camera giving your mesmerizing experience when it comes to taking pictures. This 8GB RAM phone has 16MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera and 25MP Front AI powered camera that lets you take breath-taking pictures.

With the 3730 mAh Li-polymer Battery and Flash Charging with VOOC you can seamlessly multi-task unlimited.

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX is another 8GB RAM phone that has a 12MP dual pixel +5MP Primary dual camera which supports AI HDR and AI scene recognition. This smartphone has a 16.74 centimeters (6.59-inch) FHD+ Super Amoled Display with 2316 x 1080 pixels resolution to offer you best of visual experience. The 4000mAH lithium-ion battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology lets you keep the phone all charged up so that you never fall short of entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 announced in August this year is undoubtly one of the best smartphones available in the 8GB category. Superb camera specs and an agile processor which lets you multitask and play unlimited games. Gigantic battery of 4000mAh, protection against water and dust and a 6.4 inch display screen makes this phone the best 8GB phone you can get.