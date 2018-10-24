Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record : Watch Video

Virat Kohli became only the fourth batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs for India and in the process, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to reach the milestone.

Before the start of the second ODI against West Indies in Vizag, Kohli needed 81 to reach the coveted landmark. After his stroke-filled 140 in the first ODI on Sunday, there was little doubt Kohli would get to 10K on Wednesday.

He got off the mark with a boundary off Kemar Roach, who had just dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply. Thereafter, Kohli went about building his innings like he has done so often over the last decade.

Kohli joined Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to reach the elite club. MS Dhoni has also scored over 10000 ODI runs (10123) but only 9949 of those have been scored for India. The other 174 runs came for Asia XI.

The 10K club in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar (18426)

Kumar Sangakkara (14234)

Ricky Ponting (13704)

Sanath Jayasuriya (13430)

Mahela Jayawardene (12650)

Inzamam-ul-Haq (11739)

Jacques Kallis (11579)

Sourav Ganguly (11363)

Rahul Dravid (10889)

Brian Lara (10405)

Tillekaratne Dilshan (10290)

MS Dhoni (10123)

Virat Kohli (10000)