Apple iPad Mini 5 to launch soon; See Price & Specs

According to a new report, the Apple iPad mini 5 and AirPower might be launching soon.

Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pro with better displays and USB-C support, a “new-design” Apple Pencil and three new Macs including a “low-price” MacBook during the October 30 event. After this, it might be launching the new Apple iPad mini 5 and AirPower.

According to a report by 9to5mac, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple might launch the new version of the iPad mini with an upgraded processor as well as a lower-cost panel and we see the fifth-generation iPad mini being launched at Apple’s next spring event.

“Apple has used the post-holiday quarter to introduce the $329 9.7-inch iPad updates over the last two years, so a revised 7.9-inch iPad mini with speed improvements and no major redesign would fit nicely for 2019,” said the report.

Apple iPad mini 4 currently retails at $399 for the 128GB version, however, the device hasn’t been upgraded for Apple Pencil support and the True Tone color temperature adjusting system. It comes with the A8 processor which is also a major drawback in comparison to the A10 chip which comes with the $329 9.7-inch iPad.

Coming to the AirPower, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the Apple’s special wireless charging mat might get launched during the October 30 event, however, if that is not the case, it might be announced in “late 4Q18 or early 1Q19” alongside the new AirPods.