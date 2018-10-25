Boat carrying Govt. Officials Capsized: One Died

A passenger boat, belonging to the Maharashtra government, capsized on Wednesday near Shivaji Smarak. The board was carrying the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain and other senior officials. The cause of the incident has not been determined and the number of passengers onboard the boat is yet to be ascertained. While most of the passengers have been rescued, the body of one person has been recovered.

“It’s an unfortunate incident…..The investigation will be conducted to find out what caused the accident,” Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Minister. The accident happened near the site for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial. After the boat capsized, the event to lay the foundation of the memorial has been postponed.

“Police confirmed that there were 25 people on board the capsized boat. 24 were evacuated safely earlier; one body recovered by State Control Room,” Indian Coast Guard PRO said.