Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Boat carrying Govt. Officials Capsized: One Died

“Police confirmed that there were 25 people on board the capsized boat. 24 were evacuated safely earlier; one body recovered by State Control Room,”

Oct 25, 2018, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

A passenger boat, belonging to the Maharashtra government, capsized on Wednesday near Shivaji Smarak. The board was carrying the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain and other senior officials. The cause of the incident has not been determined and the number of passengers onboard the boat is yet to be ascertained. While most of the passengers have been rescued, the body of one person has been recovered.

“It’s an unfortunate incident…..The investigation will be conducted to find out what caused the accident,” Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Minister. The accident happened near the site for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial. After the boat capsized, the event to lay the foundation of the memorial has been postponed.

“Police confirmed that there were 25 people on board the capsized boat. 24 were evacuated safely earlier; one body recovered by State Control Room,” Indian Coast Guard PRO said.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 19, 2018, 09:58 pm IST

Top highest paid hot models in the world! See pics

Oct 14, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

Telangana BJP promises free travel to Sabarimala for all devotees

Dec 30, 2017, 03:13 pm IST

Mumbai: Kamala Mills pub fire results in BMC smashing illegal structures

Aug 10, 2017, 08:50 pm IST

India to launch spare navigation satellite soon

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close